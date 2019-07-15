Salem man transported to hospital via helicopter after tractor rolls down hill

SALEM, W.Va. – A Salem man was life-flighted via HealthNet chopper after his tractor rolled down a hill, according to the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department.

The accident occurred on a farm on Brandywine Road near Sycamore Road in Salem when a tractor rolled down the hill three times with its driver still inside, and Harrison County EMS and West Milford VFD responded to the incident, according to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center.

The driver of the tractor was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital via HealthNet due to having internal injuries and the location of the accident.

The condition of the tractor’s driver hasn’t been released at this time.