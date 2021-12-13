Saltwell Road near Shinnston will be closed down for extended period of time due to accident

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. — Saltwell Road near Shinnston will be closed down for an extended period of time due to an accident.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a coal truck happened on Saltwell Road at around 7:30 on Monday morning.

Crews arrived on scene to find the coal truck on its side and debris in the roadway as a result of the accident, comm center officials said.

Due to the gravel in the road, DOH was notified and has begun clean up; however, the communications center stated that the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Responding to the scene were the Bridgeport and Shinnston fire departments, as well as Bridgeport EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the DOH.

No injuries are reported as a result of the accident, and communications center officials did not know when the roadway would be reopened.