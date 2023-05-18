MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic is backed up on Collins Ferry Road following an accident involving a school bus.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, a call of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a school bus was reported on Collins Ferry Road in Morgantown at 8:12 a.m. on Thursday.

Responding to the scene were the Morgantown police and fire departments, as well as Monongalia County EMS; at this time, there is no road closure but possible congestion in the area where the accident happened, comm center officials said.

The communications center would not disclose if there are any injuries as a result of this incident.