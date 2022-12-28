FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.

The Marion County 911 Center confirmed to 12 News that a fire happened on the 700 block of Merchant Street just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Fairmont FD said that a family pet passed; no other injuries have been reported. 911 officials were unsure as to whether or not the home was a total loss.

The Marion County Rescue Squad and the Fairmont Police Department responded to the incident according to the 911 center.

East Park Elementary School posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that Marion County Schools is gathering clothing donations for the family, which includes three school-aged children.

East Fairmont Middle School will be facilitating the collection, according to the post. Donations can be dropped off at the gym entrance from noon to 5 p.m.

The clothing sizes needed:

Women’s XL

Men’s M

Boy’s 7/8

East Park Elementary is asking community members who wish to donate to message the school in order to make arrangements. It is also collecting money for the family via PayPal.