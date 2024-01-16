Update: 1/16/2024, 8:32 p.m.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — An official with the Harrison County 911 Center has confirmed that both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 near Lost Creek have reopened after a semi-truck fire shut them down Tuesday night.

Original: 1/16/2024, 7:37 p.m.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 south of Lost Creek are closed after officials say a semi-truck caught fire Tuesday evening.

According to an official with the Harrison County 911 Center, at around 6:25 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported near mile marker 108 of I-79 South.

When crews arrived, they found that the vehicle on fire was a semi-truck and began work on putting out the blaze and stopping southbound traffic. No injuries have been reported as of 7:32 p.m.

The southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 108 will remain closed until crews finish putting out the blaze. The official did not have an estimate as to when the road will reopen.

Crews from the Lost Creek Fire Department and the Jane Lew Fire Department responded to this call.