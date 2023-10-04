ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A semi-truck fire shut down U.S. 250 under the Corridor H Elkins exit bridge early Wednesday morning.

The Randolph County 911 Center said the call for the fire came in at 1:11 a.m.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the truck driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured.

A semi-truck that was engulfed in flames early in the morning on Oct. 4, 2023. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers said the truck was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The road was closed as the flames were extinguished.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is still working to determine the cause of the fire.