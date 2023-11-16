LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several crews from around north central West Virginia responded Thursday to a fire in Lost Creek that officials said is 4–5 acres large.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, at about 8:40 p.m., several crews were alerted to a brush fire at the 900 block of Vens Run Road in Lost Creek. When crews arrived, they said they found a brush fire that had grown to roughly 4–5 acres.

A 12 News reporter on scene saw that the fire was tucked back on private property, with several fire engines, trucks and UTVs moving throughout the area.

Crews from the West Milford Fire Department and Nutter Fort Fire Department, along with several fire departments from Lewis County, were on the scene, as well as the West Virginia Division of Forestry.