MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.

The accident took place at 5:30 p.m. on Buckhannon Pike near Sandy’s True Value Home Center in Mount Clare.

Officials on the scene told a 12 News reporter that one man and one woman were transported to UHC with non-life-threatening injuries, and another person declined medical care. They also said that the accident could take multiple hours to clean up because a telephone pole was knocked down and there are powerlines hanging across the road.

The Anmoore, Stonewood and Nutter Fort fire departments and the Nutter Fort Police Department all responded, and the collision is under investigation by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.