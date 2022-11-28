MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.

The accident took place at 5:30 p.m. on Buckhannon Pike near Sandy’s True Value Home Center in Mount Clare.

Officials on the scene told a 12 News reporter that one man and one woman were transported to UHC with non-life-threatening injuries, and another person declined medical care. They also said that the accident could take multiple hours to clean up because a telephone pole was knocked down and there are powerlines hanging across the road.

  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)
  • (WBOY image)

The Anmoore, Stonewood and Nutter Fort fire departments and the Nutter Fort Police Department all responded, and the collision is under investigation by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.