BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who is wanted for questioning after a woman was shot in Barbour County on Monday.

According to a press release, the shooting took place at the intersection of Crim and Brown avenues in Belington around 4 a.m. on March 6. Officials said the incident started as an argument and “quickly escalated into a shooting” where a woman was injured. The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering at her home, the release said, but no arrests have been made.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate 36-year-old Matthew Logan Frame who is wanted for questioning. The release said he was last seen driving a 2018 or 2019 black GMC Terrain. If you see Frame, do not approach him and call 911 or 304-457-5167, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

(Photos courtesy of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department)

Photos provided by the sheriff’s department show that Frame is a white male who had short light brown hair when the photos were taken.