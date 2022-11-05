MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.

According to the post, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. While a follow up post has stated that there is no immediate threat, it is advised that people stay away from the area during the Morgantown Police lead investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911.

The original post can be found here.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.