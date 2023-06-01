UPDATE: The Upshur County Department of Homeland Security said at 9 a.m. that the gas leak has been resolved, the area is safe to occupy and businesses are clear to reopen.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is asking residents to avoid the area of Walgreens, Community Care and Peoples Bank due to a “significant” gas leak.

An emergency alert went out at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday saying that there is s 300-foot evacuation radius.

