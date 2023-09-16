CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old West Virginia man who may be in the early stages of dementia.

According to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), J.D. Mahon was last seen hunting Friday in the High-Top National Forest near High-Top Mountain Road, which borders Virginia.

Mahon is a white male with glasses and was last seen wearing a camo coat, green Carhartt pants as well as a brown and orange hunting vest. He is 5’11 and weighs 170 pounds.

In addition to possibly being in the early stages of dementia, he is also diabetic.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-799-4101 or 304-637-0200, or the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.