Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A silver alert has been activated for a male who has been reported as missing from Morgantown.

In a release sent out by the West Virginia State Police Department, troopers said that they received a request from Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Hedrick to locate Robert Eugene Armstong.

Troopers said that Armstrong is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair; he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, brown pants, black shoes and a straw hat. He has diabetes and suffers from memory loss, according to the release.

Armstrong was last seen at his residence on Arbogast Lane in Morgantown and could be travelling in a white 1996 Toyota Avalon with the W.Va. registration of 5L6833, the releases states.

The West Virginia State Police Department asks that anyone with information as to Armstrong’s whereabouts call 304-367-2850, or try to reach the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7260.

