CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert in Marion County on behalf of the Marion County Sheriff Department.

Denford B. Mcie was last seen on Bethal Run Road in Fairview on March 2.

According to the alert, Mcie is a 72-year-old white male, 5-foot-8, 195 lbs, has green eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt with a grey shirt beneath along with a black consol energy shirt, blue jeans, black hat and black boots. He is also noted as having early stage dementia.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mcie should contact the West Virginia State Police Fairmont Communications at 304-367-2850, the Marion County Sheriff Office at 304-367-5300, or your local 911 center.