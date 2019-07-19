Single tractor-trailer accident shuts down I-68 westbound in Monongalia County

A single tractor-trailer accident shuts down Interstate 68 westbound lanes in Monongalia County late Thursday night, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that the incident happened on exit 10, Fairchance exit, between Bruceton Mills and Sabraton. It’s reported that traffic is backed up to the Maryland state line. The call came in just before 11:30 officials stated.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded to the scene alongside Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Department and Hazmat.

There are no reports of any injuries or when the lanes will reopen.

