Single-vehicle accident closes down fast lanes of I-79 north- and southbound near Morgantown

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident has caused lane closures on I-79 in Morgantown.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, a single-vehicle rolled over into the median near mile marker 156 of I-79 some time around 2:45 p.m.

As a result of the incident, the fast lanes of both I-79 north- and southbound have been closed, comm center officials said.

On scene are the West Virginia State Police, Monongalia County EMS and the Star City Fire Department, according to the comm center.

Troopers with the state police will be performing an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories