Single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport results in 1 patient transported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport has resulted in one person being transported to the hospital for injuries.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 3:15 on Thursday afternoon when a single vehicle drove off the roadway on the George Washington Highway near the Harrison-Taylor county line.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, as well as Bridgeport and Flemington EMS and fire departments; Bridgeport EMS transported the patient from the scene, according to the comm center.

First responders are still on the scene of the accident and no further information is available at this time.