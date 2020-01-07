Single-vehicle accident in Clarksburg sends 1 to UHC

Snowbird School Closings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident in Clarksburg on Marshall Street has resulted in one patient being transported to the hospital.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident happened at approximately 8:00 on Tuesday morning and was originally reported with entrapment.

When agencies arrived on scene, however, the patient was out of the vehicle and was later transported to UHC via Harrison County EMS, according to the comm center.

The Clarksburg Fire Department also responded to the scene, and the road was closed while crews worked, but the road has since then been reopened, comm center officials said.

The Clarksburg Police Department will be performing an investigation into the incident. No more information is available at this time.

