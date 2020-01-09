Single-vehicle accident in Farmington sends 1 person to hospital

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident in Farmington has resulted in one patient being transported to the hospital Thursday morning.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred on Waitman Wiley (or old Rt. 50) Rd. in Farmington Thursday morning when a vehicle rolled over.

Farmington and Mannington volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, and the Marion County Rescue Squad transported one patient to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

West Virginia State Police will be performing an investigation into the incident.