Single-vehicle accident in Harrison County sends 1 patient to the hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An accident in Harrison County has resulted in one patient being sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident with reported entrapment was reported at approximately 10:45 a.m. on W.Va. Rt. 50 near South 5 Lane at Wolf Summit.

When crews responded to the scene, they found there was no entrapment, however, one patient required treatment for injuries sustained as a result of the accident and was transported via Harrison County EMS, comm center officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is performing an investigation into the incident, and Reynoldsville and Salem volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene, according to the comm center.