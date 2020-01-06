Single-vehicle accident in Mount Clare sends 1 to hospital, closes down road

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident in Mount Clare has caused one person to be transported and the road to be shut down.

According to the Harrison County 911 comm center, the accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday on Mount Clare Road near Sunset Cemetary at the Custer Addition.

A water tanker crashed struck a utility pole, knocking the lines down as it continued into an embankment, according to comm center officials, and the driver had to be transported to UHC via Harrison County EMS as a result of the incident.

Currently, the road near the area of the incident is completely closed, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Mount Clare Fire Department are on scene, comm center officials said.

More information will be added as it is received.