Single vehicle accident lands car on its roof in Clarksburg. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 south of Clarksburg on Friday evening resulted in a car landing on its roof.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, it happened just after 9 p.m. when a car traveling on Good Hope Pike, or U.S. Route 19, rolled over and landed on its top near the Sunny Croft Country Club.

it is unknown if anyone suffered any injuries, however, Harrison County EMS was on the scene.

Along with EMS, Stonewood and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Departments were on scene and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.