LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A single-vehicle accident has led to a lane closure on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident was reported with entrapment at the 108-mile marker near Lost Creek on I-79 southbound.

When crews arrived, they reported that there was no entrapment, however, the vehicle’s driver was transported to UHC via ground for minor injuries, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Shinnston and Stonewood fire departments, as well as deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police detachment in Bridgeport, according to the comm center.

Currently, that area of the interstate is down to one lane of traffic, comm center officials said.