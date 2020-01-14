Single-vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 50 sends 1 to UHC

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A single vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg has caused one person to be transported to UHC.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at approximately 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon when a single vehicle rolled over on mile marker 21 in between Joyce and Chestnut streets in Clarksburg.

One patient was transported to UHC via ground by Harrison County EMS, and the Clarksburg Fire Department arrived on scene to assist, according to the comm center.

An investigation into the incident is being performed by the Clarksburg Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

