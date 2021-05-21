Single-vehicle accident results in 1 person being transported, lane closures in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident has resulted in one person being transported, as well as lane closures in Clarksburg.

According to the Clarksburg Police Department, a vacuum truck was driving in the area of W.Va. Rt. 50 near the I-79 entrance when it rolled over onto its side.

Officers arrived on scene and closed down the lane until the truck could be lifted, at which point a single lane was reopened, officers said.

The truck’s driver was transported to UHC for unknown injuries via Harrison County EMS, and the cause of the accident is unknown at this time, according to Clarksburg Police.

An investigation into the incident is still being performed by the Clarksburg Police Department.