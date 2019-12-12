Single-vehicle accident shuts down parts of Bunner Ridge Road in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident in Fairmont Thursday afternoon has shut down parts of Bunner Ridge Road.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at about 2 in the afternoon, and West Virginia State Police troopers, Marion County Rescue Squad, as well as Bunner Ridge and Windfield volunteer fire departments responded to the incident.

Despite the road closure, no patients have been transported at the time, but the West Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Additional details will be added as they are received.