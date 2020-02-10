UPDATE: Lane reopened following single-vehicle accident on I-79

UPDATE (2/10/2020 11:35 a.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The lane that was temporarily closed on I-79 northbound in Fairmont has been reopened following the single-vehicle accident Monday morning.

Vehicle Crash on I-79 NB at Mile Marker 138.2.

Road cleared. — 511 Northern WV (@WV511North) February 10, 2020

ORIGINAL (2/10/2020 11:11 a.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident on I-79 has caused one lane of the interstate to be shut down.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. involving only one vehicle. As of this time, no transports have occurred, but the Marion County Rescue Squad did respond to the scene, according to the comm center.

Currently, the slow lane of I-79 north near mile marker 138 is currently closed as the accident is cleared, comm center officials said.

There is no indication as to when the lane will be reopened.