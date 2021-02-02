Single-vehicle accident with entrapment on I-79 Harrison-Marion line results in 1 patient being transported to UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident occurring on the Harrison-Marion county line resulted in one individual being transported to the hospital.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. which resulted in one individual being confirmed entrapped in the vehicle.

Responding to the scene were the Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, according to the comm center.

The entrapped individual was extricated from the vehicle and transported to UHC, comm center officials said.

All lanes are clear at this time.

