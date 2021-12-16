Single-vehicle crash results in Chub Run Road closure in Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident has resulted in Chub Run Road being shut down in Mount Clare.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident taking place on Chub Run Road in Mount Clare came in at approximately noon on Thursday.

When first-responders arrived, they observed a propane truck on its side which resulted in a full closure of the road while crews worked to clean up the scene, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were Harrison County EMS, West Virginia State Police, as well as Lost Creek, Mount Clare and Nutter Fort fire departments.

No injuries have been reported at this time and state police troopers will be performing an investigation into the incident, according to the comm center.