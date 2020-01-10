Skier dies in incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – A 70-year-old man died Sunday after an incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.
According to a press release from Snowshoe, on January 5, the man was found unconscious on an intermediate ski slope in the Silver Creek area. The Snowshoe Ski Patrol went to the scene and provided initial care, including CPR and other emergency medical interventions.
The patrol transported the man to an ambulance from Shaver’s Fork Fire & Rescue, which provided further care and took the man to an area hospital, according to the resort.
There are no known witnesses to the incident, according to a press release.
“We were deeply saddened to receive confirmation that he later passed away at a regional hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends. While accidents like this are rare, any time they do occur it deeply saddens all of us in the ski industry. Skier safety is our top priority here at Snowshoe Mountain and we will continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our guests.”Snowshoe Mountain Resort