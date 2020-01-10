Skier dies in incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – A 70-year-old man died Sunday after an incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

According to a press release from Snowshoe, on January 5, the man was found unconscious on an intermediate ski slope in the Silver Creek area. The Snowshoe Ski Patrol went to the scene and provided initial care, including CPR and other emergency medical interventions.

The patrol transported the man to an ambulance from Shaver’s Fork Fire & Rescue, which provided further care and took the man to an area hospital, according to the resort.

There are no known witnesses to the incident, according to a press release.