LOST CREEK, W.Va. — Students of a Harrison County middle school have been evacuated, Friday, following a report of an “odor.”

According to a Tweet sent out by Harrison County Schools, there is “a situation involving air quality issues at South Harrison Middle School,” but “there is no threat to students and staff.”

A representative with the Harrison County Board of Education said that the reason for the evacuation was due to an “odor” which was not reported as “a gas leak or natural gas.”

The representative also stated that some students “had felt sick and were taken to the hospital for evaluation,” and that the remainder of the students at the middle school were evacuated to South Harrison High School.

The Harrison County CAD log states that the incident was reported as a “Natural Gas Leak – Fuel Spill – Propane Leak” on Hawk Highway in Lost Creek, and officials with the Harrison County 911 Communications Center did advise that the incident was reported near the school.

Firefighters from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Salem and West Milford were called to the scene, along with Harrison County EMS, Office of Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department, according to 911 officials.