HEPZIBAH W.Va. – Emergencies crew responded to a brush fire, Wednesday morning in Harrison County.

According to 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the fire at 6: 20 a.m. Tuesday on Armbrester Lane in Hepzibah.

At this time there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, officials said.

The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.