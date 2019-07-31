State Police searching for missing Webster County girl

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old Webster County girl, who was last seen in Monongalia County.

Josephine Olivia Craft

State police said Josephine Olivia Craft was last seen on July 12 in Sabraton. Craft is 51 lbs and 3’10” tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes, according to troopers. Craft was also last seen with Elizabeth Jo Shirley-Murray, who troopers said is possibly driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner that is beige/gold in color.

Troopers said Craft was possibly sighted in the Hedgesville/Martinsburg area.

Elizabeth Jo Shirley-Murray

Those with any information on Craft and/or Shirley-Murray’s whereabouts are urged to contact Trooper Bostic with the West Virginia State Police at 304-765-2101.