FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Park Service has issued an alert to the public about a wildfire that has closed a campground at the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.

(Photo courtesy: NASA)

According to the National Park Service’s website, a fire known as the “Steep Valley Fire” has closed the War Ridge Campground at the park. Hunters and visitors are also advised to avoid the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas until further notice.

Data reported by the National Interagency Fire Center says that approximately 50 acres have been burned in the area of the park and that the fire has been contained as of around 2 a.m. Data from NASA also confirmed that the fire began on Nov. 6.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of increased fire danger across West Virginia. The U.S. Division of Forestry also reported on Monday that more than 2,000 acres have been burned recently in West Virginia.