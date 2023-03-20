STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire Monday morning destroyed a mobile home in Harrison County.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Coal Mine Lane in Stonewood.

The Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started in an outbuilding next to the home before spreading to the main structure.

The home’s resident tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher shortly after it started, but it failed to work.

Everyone in the home when the fire started was able to get out safely, and no other injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Ron Woods said his department will investigate the fire to determine a cause.

The fire also damaged active electric lines near the house, slowing the department’s response.

Woods said the home is a total loss.