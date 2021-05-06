Structure fire at Adrian apartment complex could be ruled total loss

ADRIAN, W.Va. – A structure fire at an apartment complex in Adrian could be ruled a total loss.

On Thursday, a call reporting that an apartment complex in Adrian was on fire was received by the Upshur County Communications Center at 2 p.m.

First responders arrived to an apartment building in Adrian and found the building to be fully involved in a fire, according to the Buckhannon Fire Department.







Courtesy: Upshur County Sheriff’s Department

The apartment building, The Adrian Apartments, located on W.Va. Rt. 20, has 13 total residences, and firefighters said they believe the fire began on the first floor and then spread to the rest of the structure.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. However, one elderly woman required rescue from a balcony. A pet also died in the fire. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Department said it believes the fire may result in a total loss.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.