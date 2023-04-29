BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Emergency crews began responding to a structure fire at Noah’s Ark of Learning Child Daycare Center, located at 305 W Main Street in Bridgeport, Saturday. According to the Harrison County Communications Center, the call for the fire came in around 7:45 p.m.

As of 8:15 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

Photos taken from a 12 News employee show the fire escaping through the window near the sign for Noah’s Ark of Learning.

Traffic is being controlled by the Bridgeport Police Department. According to a 12 News reporter, Route 50 East heading into Bridgeport is closed. Harrison County Communications Center officials urge people to use alternate routes if needed.

The Bridgeport, Anmoore, Nutter Fort, Clarksburg and Shinnston Fire Departments all have responded to the scene. Anmoore EMS has responded for any potential medical treatments.