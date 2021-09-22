Structure fire in Belington ruled to be arson, under investigation

BELINGTON, W.Va. – According to a Facebook post by the Belington Vol. Fire Department – Station 3, a structure fire that happened on Sunday has been ruled arson, and police are looking for information.

The Belington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire early Sunday morning. The vacant one-story home on the corner of Hetzel Ave and Shank St. in Belington was already heavily involved when the department arrived, according to the Facebook post.

The Belington Volunteer firemen were able to put the fire out with help from fire departments from Junior, Philippi and Coalton. The Facebook post stated that one firefighter was transported to Broaddus Hospital for a medical emergency; he was treated and, later, released.

A representative of the West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office inspected the fire on Tuesday morning and determined the cause of the fire to be arson. The fire is currently under investigation by Belington Police Dept, Belington Fire Department and the WV State Fire Marshals Office.

Anyone with information should contact the Belington Police Department by calling 1-800-233-FIRE. According to the post, “A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or person’s responsible for starting the fire.”