Structure fire in Clarksburg closes Adams Ave., parts of W. Pike St.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A fire on Adams Avenue in Clarksburg caused road closures for both Adams Avenue and West Pike Street on Monday afternoon.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the fire started at about 1 p.m. on Monday, and the Clarksburg Fire Department dispatched three fire engines and one fire truck.

Also on scene were Harrison County EMS and the Clarksburg Police Department, comm center officials said, and West Pike Street near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Adams Avenue itself were closed to traffic during the incident.

Clarksburg Fire Chief Rick Scott said that the fire started in the living room of the residence and that no one was home at the time. He also said that it was the owner’s granddaughter who lived there at the time.

There was smoke damage throughout the home, and the living room is considered a total loss, Scott said, and the Clarksburg Fire Department is performing an investigation into the cause of the incident.