Structure fire in Fairmont results in 2 people being transported, home being declared total loss

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A fire at a residence in Fairmont on Monday evening has caused two people to be transported to the hospital and the home to be considered a total loss.

According to officials with the Fairmont Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to a structure fire on Washington St. in Fairmont at 10:34 p.m., and when they arrived on scene the residence was already fully involved in a burn.

There were three people in the residence, and two of them had to be transported for minor burn injuries, according to the fire department.

Also responding to the scene were the Marion County Rescue Squad and Fairmont Police Department; no firefighter injuries were incurred while putting out the blaze.

After the fire was controlled, the structure was considered a total loss; Officials with the fire department stated that the family did not have insurance and that the Red Cross is taking donations for those wishing to help them in their time of need.