GRAFTON, W.Va – A fire broke out Sunday evening in Taylor County.

Fire in Grafton (WBOY Image)

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. along Paradise Cove Road which is off Knottsville Road.

Fire departments from Grafton, Fellowsville, and Flemington were on the scene.

Structure fire in Grafton (WBOY Image)

According to firefighters on scene, the fire caused damage to a house, a garage and a shed.

No injuries were reported in the fire. There is no word on the fire’s cause.