JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Saturday, a fire broke out in Jane Lew on W. 2nd Street.

Crews battling structure fire in Jane Lew (WBOY Image)

Crews from Jane Lew, Weston, Jackson’s Mill and Lost Creek fire departments all responded to the home around 8 p.m.

The Jane Lew Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Smith, said two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.