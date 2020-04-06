Structure fire in Mannington sends 2 patients to the hospital

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A structure fire on East Main Street in Mannington has resulted in two patients being taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, crews responded to the fire at around 2:10 on Monday afternoon to find a working fire.

The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out the fire and Marion County Sheriff’s Department was on scene to perform an investigation, according to 911 officials.

Two patients were transported as a result of the incident, with one being driven by a Marion County Rescue Squad ambulance and the other being flown by medical helicopter, 911 center officials said.

There is currently no information on the identities or conditions of the patients. More information will be added as it is received.