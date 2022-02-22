NORTON, W.Va. — One man is dead after a fire in Norton over the weekend.

According to Chief Justin George Coalton Volunteer Fire Department, first-responders received a call of a structure fire at a single-family residence on Coalton-Pumpkintown Road at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 19.

When crews arrived, they found one man deceased, but there was no one else in the residence at the time, George said.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshals office is conducting an investigation into the fire, and as a result, a man’s body was sent for an autopsy and identification, according to the fire chief.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature, George said.