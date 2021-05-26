Structure fire in Philippi results in total loss

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A structure fire in Philippi has resulted in a total loss.

According to the Barbour County 911 Communications Center, the Philippi Fire Department received a call of a structure fire at a residence on Norris Ridge Road in Philippi, after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they found a fully involved structure fire; despite attempts to combat the blaze, the house is completely down, according to the comm center.

Also responding to the scene were the Belington, Junior, Coalton, Bridgeport and Nutter Fort fire departments; Barbour County EMS was on scene, but no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, comm center officials said.

Law enforcement representatives from the Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police were also on hand, according to the comm center.

No word on the cause of the fire is available at this time.

