Structure fire reported at Tunnelton residence

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A structure fire has been reported at a residence in Tunnelton.

According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, a call of a fire was reported on Wednesday morning at a residence on Commerce Street in Tunnelton.

When first responders arrived on scene, they reported that there was a structure involved in a blaze, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Tunnelton, Newburg and Kingwood fire departments, as well as West Virginia State Police troopers and deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.

Camp EMS was also on scene; the communications center did not have information on possible injuries from the incident.