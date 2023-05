CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A structure fire was reported on Adams Avenue in Clarksburg around 6:28 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Clarksburg fire captain, the structure was an abandoned house with no utilities. No cause for the fire has been found, but the fire marshal is investigating.

Those responding were the Bridgeport FD, Clarksburg FD, Clarksburg PD and Harrison County EMS, according to Harrison County 911.

