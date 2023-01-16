BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County on Monday.

According to the Marion County 911 communications center, the fire started just before 5:30 off of Davey Run Road, just northwest of Barrackville.

Multiple departments, including fire crews from Barrackville, Grant Town, Fairview, Farmington, Mannington, Rivesville and Plesant Valley, and Grant Town EMS all responded to the scene.

Communication center officials said the fire was brought under control around an hour later.

There is no word on any damage or injuries at this time.

