LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police have released a report announcing the death of a teenager after they were involved in a vehicular accident near Spurlockville.

On Dec. 4, at approximately 4:06 am, officers were called to a fatal crash at 2101 Bulger Road, Spurlockville, W.Va. According to the report, the victim, Trevor Atkins, 18, of Sumerco, W.Va., was ejected from the truck they were driving after it fell into a roadside ditch and flipped onto its side. While the victim was pronounced “dead on scene,” the passenger of the truck sustained minor injuries and “did not require medical attention,” the report stated.

The investigation is still ongoing.

