The UPS truck involved in a crash on I-79. WBOY image.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the 87-mile marker and shut down traffic for several hours.

Capt. Robert Maddy said in a press release that the driver, Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, was headed south when he lost control of his car and crossed the median, which caused it to go airborne before it collided with the UPS truck head-on.

Maddy said the passenger of the vehicle was immediately ejected, but Dean remained inside as the vehicle skidded approximately 170 yards south of the collision in the northbound lane before coming to rest.

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maddy.

The passenger was flown to a Morgantown Hospital by HealthNet for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The UPS driver was not hurt, according to Maddy.

Maddy said the collision is still being investigated.